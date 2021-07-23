The Alternate Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 29

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. This time, we continue this ongoing series with a closer look at the set's beloved Alternate Art (or Special Art, as some call them) cards.

Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art: This card exudes major Fear & Loathing in Galar energy. This trippy Slowking card is the perfect example of why Alternate Arts have become the most exciting pulls in modern packs of Pokémon TCG. This art style is utterly unique, depicting this species in a way it's never been seen before. From the setting to the overall feel of the art, it's a stunning piece of work that challenges what we expect to see on a Pokémon card.

Blissey V Alternate Art: This one here is adorable, but the one thing that comes to mind looking at the picture above is how funny it looks next to the Slowking. Blissey and Slowking are in essentially the exact same position, but Blissey's dollhouse environment couldn't be more different from Slowking's descent into you-know-what-induced madness. This lovely little card shows immense variety in the styles and vibes on display here.

Tornadus V Alternate Art: Finally, we have a Tornadus card that I actually want to pull. That alone is a shocker, but Chilling Reign did it. This one sees Tornadus whipping up a windstorm that blows other species around, creating a cute and quirky story-driven card.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Alternate Arts.