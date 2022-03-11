The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 5: Dynamic Duo

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at one of the most iconic dynamic duos of the Pokémon franchise: Magmortar and Electivire, the evolutions of Magmar and Electabuzz.

These cards depict Electivire throwing Magmortar to deliver its attack, and then Magmortar returning the favor on Electivire's card. I love cards like this that connect to tell a story. Things like this is why I list XY – Roaring Skies as one of my all-time favorite sets, as multiple stories play out across the common and uncommon cards. As simple as these connective narrative threads are, they can elevate a set quite a bit. The Pokémon TCG community tends to judge the quality of expansions by their Ultra Rares and Secret Rares alone, but there's truly so much more than makes up an expansion. When I look back at Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars' place in history, it's not just the Alternate Arts, VSTARs, and Trainer Gallery that should be judged and appreciated but rather the whole set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.