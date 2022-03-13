The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 7: Simisear & Kingler

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at two of the set's Ultra Rares with Simisear V and Kingler V.

When it comes to the Simis (Simisage, Simipour, Simisear) in the Pokémon TCG, Simisear here is the only one to ever receive a Pokémon-V. Not only that… but Simisear is the only one to receive an Ultra Rare ever. There has been so Simisage or Simipour EX, GX, V, VMAX — nothing! Perhaps the inclusion of Simisear here bodes well for their future.

Then, we have an O.G. classic with Kingler. Kingler is a fun feature here and one of the strongest Pokémon-V artworks in the set due to a nice use of effects, a dynamic pose, and a strong background. Kingler also gets a VMAX as well which is equal parts hilarious and awe-inspiring. We'll talk about that one tomorrow.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.