The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 13: Purrloin Dark-types are unleashed in Crown Zenith, the final Pokémon TCG set of the long-running, Galar-themed Sword & Shield era.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at some Dark-type species from this set.

Today's previews include:

Absol is illustrated by Shiburingaru, who brings out the Dark-type energy in Absol with terrific use of purple and blue-toned coloring, which makes Absol's red eyes pop in an almost demonic way

Purrloin illustrated by Shibuzoh., who shows just how cats are a mixture of adorable and dangerous as Purrloin perches on a keyboard work station. I think that coffee cup is in danger.

Finally, Liepard is illustrated by KEIICHIRO ITO, who shows this evolved Pokémon mid-pounce. My only wish is that we got a Liepard Illustration Rare in this set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.