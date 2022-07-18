The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 34: Ninetails, Mimikyu

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move to the Fairy-type Full Arts.

Alolan Ninetails previously got a Full Art GX in Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising where it was a Water-type, representative of its in-universe dual-typing of Ice/Fairy. Mimikyu, on the other hand, gets its first-ever Full Art card right here, looking adorable with this bright pink background.

While this is, of course, a retrospective series, I also like to talk about how cards from this time feel when we look back at them from the current era. Looking at these two, I miss Fairy-type cards in the Pokémon TCG. I'm a collector, not a player, so I can't say if the removal of this typing has impacted gameplay in a positive way, but I miss the way these cards would be unabashedly pink. There are so many terrific Mimikyu cards in the Sword & Shield era that are treated as Psychic-types, but we all know that, on the inside, Mimikyu is dual Fairy. I hope that the Scarlet & Violet era brings back this sorely missed typing, if for nothing but vibes.

