The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 12: Togepi Line

Baby Pokémon continue to get the spotlight in the current era as the Togepi evolutionary line features in Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we begin with the Grass-types.

Togepi gets a strong feature with its entire line depicted as Psychic-types (as the Fairy-type Energy is currently retired) in Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames.

Togepi is drawn in a cute, cartoony style admiring flowers by Natsumi Yoshida. Artist Kyoko Umemoto depicts a happy Togetic flying toward us from a floral bush with a smile on its face. Finally, we get a holographic Togekiss by artist Cona Nitanda, whose delicate touch with colors looks terrific with the holographic pattern of this era.

The SV era has given a good deal more attention to Baby Pokémon than other recent eras, which is a great change, in my opinion.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

