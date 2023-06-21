Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Gyrados, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 10: Tera Gyrados Ex

The Pokémon TCG wades collectors and players alike into Tera Pokémon ex in Scarlet & Violet base set with two familiar Kanto species.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, we move to the Water-type cards of the set.

Scarlet & Violet delivers Kanto vibes with the Magikarp line here, which culminates in a Tera Gyarados. KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA illustrates Magikarp looking derpy as ever as it swims aimlessly, deeper and deeper into the sea… before evolving and Terrastallizing to form into this fearsome Tera Gyarados ex bursting out of the water. This is one of two standard Tera Pokémon ex in the set, with the other featuring Arcanine. This indicates that the Pokémon TCG is starting slow with Kanto Tera types to instill familiarity before they begin to push further in future sets. Tera Gyrados ex is illustrated by longtime Ultra Rare/Doubel Rare contributor 5ban Graphics.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

