Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Pawmi, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 17: Pawmi Line

Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot make their Pokémon TCG debut in Scarlet & Violet with four cards that culminate in a holographic rare.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at

The Pawmi line has four entries in Scarlet & Violet. First, we have two Pawmi cards with illustrations by Tika Matsuno and kantaro. It is Saya Tsuruta who evolves Pawmi up to Pawmo, the middle stage of this evolutionary line. Then, the card pictured to the right is the final form, Pawmot, which gets this electrifying holographic card by mizue. Note that not only does Pawmot also get this holo but also Illustration Rare from Kouki Saitou, which we will spotlight in a future piece as well as one of the stamped SV Black Star Promos that can be found in pre-release kits with artwork from GIDORA.

Pawmi's Dex entry reads:

It has underdeveloped electric sacs on its cheeks. These sacs can produce electricity only if Pawmi rubs them furiously with the pads on its forepaws. The pads of its paws are electricity-discharging organs. Pawmi fires electricity from its forepaws while standing unsteadily on its hind legs.

Pawmi is thought to be the latest Pikaclone, continuing the tradition of including a Pokémon like Pikachu in every generation. This includes an actual direct relation like Pichu from Johto, but the group is mostly made up of similar but unrelated Pokémon like Plusle and Minun from Hoenn, Pachirisu from Sinnoh, Emolga from Unova, Dedenne from Kalos, Togedemaru from Alola, and Morpeko from Galar.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!