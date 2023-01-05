The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 32: Normal-types

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move to the Normal-types of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

We wrap up the standard cards with three Normal-type Pokémon.

Swablu looks amazingly derpy in this card illustrated in a storybook style by artist Miki Tanaka. The style of this card brings me back to the look of many common cards from the Diamond & Pearl era in a good, nostalgic way.

Altaria gets a burst of color as artist Sanosuke Sakuma illustrates this sentient cloud emerging from an actual cloud. Speaking of nostalgia, the use of warm, pink and gold here along with the shooting star designs around Altaria makes me smile and think back to the gorgeous Radiant Collection subsets, which featured cards bedazzled with stars and hearts in the subsets of Black & White – Legendary Treasures and Generations.

Finally, Buneary gets a simply adorable card illustrated perfectly by sainio misaki. This one doesn't make me nostalgic for any specific era of the Pokémon TCG but rather for the days I was a kid and suspected that there might actually be Pokémon out there. Who wouldn't love this adorable Buneary as their travel buddy?

