The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 2

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Phantump: I know some readers may expect me to just spotlight Ultra Rares or at least holos and above with these pieces, but I think one of the greatest parts about collecting Pokémon cards is appreciating the artwork of the commons and uncommons. I love the Phantump artwork which interestingly rides the line of 3D and flat colors, creating an intriguing and unique look. Also, I still have leftover excitement from Phantump's release in Pokémon GO last month, so I'm partial to this card.

Tsareena V: One thing that Fusion Strike has too many of? Cards with a character kicking the right border. Not only does this Tsareena do it, but two different Cinderace V also do it! Of all the poses that could've been used, we get three identical poses on V cards in a single Pokémon TCG set, leaving me wishing they'd have switched things up a bit.

Appletun V: You know, I'm definitely a Flapple guy when it comes down to it, but this card is dumb enough to make me smile, so I'll take it.

