The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark Will Come Out Mid-April

Akupara Games and Spooky Doorway revealed when we'll be seeing the first chapter to Season Two of The Darkside Detective. The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark will officially drop onto PC, all three major consoles (including next-gen), and Stadia on April 15th, bringing a full detective adventure in glorious pixel art for you to play out and solve the mystery. The reveal came during the London Games Festival, where right now, you can go check out a playable demo, behind-the-scenes footage, and more until the festival ends on March 28th. From everything we've seen it keeps the fun of the first season while also changing things up and keeping you on your toes with the choices in dialogue. We got more info on this chapter for you here, along with screenshots and the latest trailer as it will drop in about a month for $13.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is a serial adventure game where you help a duo of investigators crack the supernatural cases and puzzles in the city of Twin Lakes. Whether it be a noise complaint due to your ritual-performing neighbours or perhaps Mothman keeps loitering around your porchlight at night, Detective McQueen and his sidekick Officer Patrick Dooley are just a text-box away! Point, click, or tap your way through six new cases as you get to the bottom of each mystery. Six unique cases, the likes of which you've never seen before (not a guarantee).

Uses both pointing and clicking technology.

Music from Thomas O'Boyle, a totally-living composer, definitely not undead.

Photo-Realistic* Pixel Rendering (*Depends on your definition of photo-realism).

One mail-in rebate per customer on exorcism services for hauntings resulting from play.