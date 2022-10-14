The Festival Of Lights 2022 Begins Today In Pokémon GO
A new, light-themed event launches today in Pokémon GO. The final full event before we launch into the Halloween Event 2022, this is essentially an extended weekend of gameplay that will introduce the Grass/Fairy-type Pokémon Morelull into the game. Let's check out the full details, including the complete Festival of Lights event raid rotation.
Here's what is happening in Pokémon GO for the Festival of Lights event:
- Date and time: Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- New Alolan species drop: Morelull, a Grass/Fairy-type, arrives in Pokémon GO for the first time. It will be available in the wild, in Tier One raids, and in Field Research. Morelull will be able to evolve into Shiinotic with 50 Morelull Candy.
- Timed Research: Trainers will be able to unlock the "Sparkler pose" through this questline that must be completed during the event.
- Wild spawns: Pikachu, Vulpix, Magnemite, Chinchou, Litwick, Litelo, Dedenne, and Morelull. Notably, Galarian Ponyta, which has a terrific Shiny form will be a rare spawn along with Togedemaru. Other species will be spawning from Incense, including Alolan Geodude, Blitzle, Darumake, Litwick, Dedenne, Morelull, Galarian Ponyta (rare spawn), and Galarian Darumaka (rare spawn).
- Field research: Completing tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta, Electabuzz, Magmar, Chinchou, Blitzle, Dedenne, and Morelull.
- Event bonuses:
- Double catch XP
- Double catch Candy
- Two-hour Incense
- Event-themed Stickers
- Increased Shiny rate for Chinchou
- Some Pokémon will glow at night
- Raids:
- Tier One: Galarian Ponyta, Darumaka, Dedenne, Morelull
- Tier Three: Alolan Raichu, Galarian Weezing, Mawile, Hisuian Braviary
- Tier Five: Xerneas
- Mega: Mega Manectric
Stay tuned this weekend for Raid Guides to help Pokémon GO trainers take on all of the Tier Three raid bosses. Note that multiple species here have boosted Shiny rates including Galarian Ponyta, Mawile, Alolan Raichu, and likely both Galarian Weezing and Hisuian Braviary.