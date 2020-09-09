The Final Heatran Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

The final Heatran Raid hour of 2020 is tonight in Pokémon GO. At 6 PM local time, most gyms in the game will be taken over by this monstrous Fire/Steel-type Pokémon. Here's how you can maximize on this final chance to catch a Shiny Heatran and prepare for the upcoming cycle of raids that will see a different Legendary Pokémon every week in Pokémon GO.

The likely situation is that this will be a less frantic raid hour than the previous three unless you are a trainer living in a city. In that situation, Heatran could dominate raids for a full year and you'll still likely get a full lobby. The truth of the matter is, though, Heatran has spent three full weeks in raids, sandwiched between six-week-long bosses before and after it. It may be difficult to drum up a full raid lobby, so your best bet is to go in with the top counters. Don't miss our full Heatran Raid Guide, because creating a team of top counters can truly make a difference during Raid Hour. For example, seeing that Heatran is a Fire-type may make a trainer instinctually choose their best Water-type Pokémon, but there's an even better choice. Heatran is has a dual typing of Fire and Steel, both of which are weak to Ground, which creates a double weakness. Ground-types will be the best choice to exploit that.

Following Heatran Raid Hour, the pure Psychic-type Cresselia will be released in raids for one week, followed by Articuno and Zapdos, also reigning over Tier Five raids for a week, respectively. Bleeding Cool readers can look forward to comprehensive raid guides for each of these upcoming bosses, but ahead of those, we have a tip for trainers looking to power up their counters. Cresselia will be weak to Dark- and Bug-types with Mega Beedrill as the best counter; Articuno as an Ice- and Flying-type has a double weakness to Rock-types, including Shadow Tyranitar and Rampardos; and Zapdos, who is an Electric/Flying-type, is weak to Rock- and Ice-type Pokémon, including Rhyperior and Mamoswine.