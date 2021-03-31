The Friendship Referral Program Begins In Pokémon GO

The Friendship Referral Program is now live in Pokémon GO. Referring friends as both new and returning players will unlock research tasks and rewards for both the referrer and the referee.

Here how the Friendship Referral Program will work in Pokémon GO as announced on Niantic's official blog:

Whether it's your friend's first time playing or they're returning after a break, they'll receive rewards like Pokémon encounters, Rare Candy, Incubators, and more as they hit milestones on their adventure—and so will you! With the Season of Legends still ongoing, it's the perfect time to invite your friends to join your journey. How to refer a friend Go to the Friends screen and tap Invite to get your referral code. Share that code with a friend who's new to Pokémon GO or who hasn't played in at least 90 days. Once they input your referral code—either during the sign-up process or later on the Friends screen—you'll both begin receiving rewards. As your friend reaches milestones on their journey, you'll both receive more rewards. Make sure to help them out along the way!

We already know that the tasks will feature terrific rewards, including some of the rarest Pokémon in the game: Gible and Deino. As we previously reported, here are the currently known tasks that are associated with Friendship Referrals in Pokémon GO.

Referrer tasks and rewards:

Hatch 3 Eggs: Galarian Farfetch'd

Win a Raid: Bagon

Catch 50 Pokémon: Darumaka

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Charizard

Hatch 20 Eggs: Deino

Give Buddy 50 Treats: Gible

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader: 50 Mega Energy

Win 3 Raids: 1 Premium Battle Pass

Catch 1000 Pokémon: 3 Incense

Trade 5 Pokémon: 10 Pidgey Stickers

Make 2 New Friends: 10 Pikachu Stickers

Win 20 Raids: 5 Super Incubators

Make 100 Nice Throws: 2 Super Incubators

Earn 50 Candies Walking with Buddy: 30 Rare Candies

Visit PokéStop 30 Days in a Row: Encounter (As of yet unknown)

The referred, when they've completed these tasks, will receive:

Hatch 3 Eggs: 1 Rare Candy

Win a Raid: 1 Premium Battle Pass

Catch 50 Pokémon: 1 Super Incubator

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Charizard

Hatch 20 Eggs: Chansey

Give Buddy 50 Treats: 5 Rare Candy

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader: 50 Mega Energy

Win 3 Raids: Lapras

Catch 1000 Pokémon: 3 Premium Battle Passes

Trade 5 Pokémon: 10 Pidgey Stickers

Make 2 New Friends: 10 Pikachu Stickers

Win 20 Raids: 3 Super Incubators

Make 100 Nice Throws: Snorlax

Earn 50 Candies walking with Buddy: 5 Premium Battle Passes

Visit PokéStop 30 Days in a Row: Encounter (As of yet unknown)

These tasks will be completed when the referred trainer completes these tasks in Pokémon GO.