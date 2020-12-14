The Full Art Cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path

Before Vivid Voltage took the Pokémon Trading Card Game community by storm, there was a special set that was selling out everywhere. Now, as interest in the Pokémon TCG is higher than seemingly ever with stores selling out of product internationally, this special set remains one of the most coveted collections of Pokémon cards of the modern sets. It's 2020's holiday set, Champion's Path which can only be collected by buying the Elite Trainer Box or various collection sets, rather than in the normal loose booster packs or booster boxes. Let's take a look at the gorgeous Full Art cards featured in this Pokémon TCG set so you can decide if Champion's Path is worth the time, effort, and money to chase down as a collector. Full Art cards are textured cards that feature different artwork than the standard V, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines. There are also full art Trainer Supporter cards in these sets, with only one special trainer appearing in the Champion's Path Full Art collection.

Drednaw V: The best Drednaw card of Champion's Path, the silvery holographic line art makes the contrasting cool blue and warm orange colors look even more beautiful.

Gardevoir V: While the other Gardevoir cards of the set were pink, this one is a silvery blue that offers a simple but iconic pose from the fan-favorite ultimate evolution of Ralts.

Galarian Cursola V: This is easily the best Full Art V of Champion's Path. While Galarian Cursola V's story of pollution killing coral reefs and turning Corsola into a Ghost-type is tragic, this card is hauntingly beautiful.

Gapploct V: While not as exciting as some of the other Full Arts, no one could be mad at pulling this Full Art Grapploct.

Hop Trainer Supporter: Pulling a Trainer card is a disappointment for some collectors, but the Full Art Trainer Supporter cards of this whole Sword & Shield era have been absolutely amazing. Hop is the rival from the Pokémon Sword and Shield games and is a hugely popular character, so his role as the only Full Art Trainer card makes sense in this special Pokémon TCG set.