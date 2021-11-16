The Joker Dops Into State Of Survival For A Little Mayhem

FunPlus and DC Comics have come together for a brand new event as The Joker has dropped into State Of Survival for some mayhem! Right now in the game, you have the chance to play as one of the greatest villains in pop culture as they have made him a playable character within the game, along with a brand new campaign to play through featuring the DC character. All players who complete the story campaign will have a limited window to permanently unlock The Joker and add them to their profile, giving you the Clown Prince of Crime at your disposal to cause chaos and pain the hell out of anyone who dares cross you. But he's not going to be in the game for a long period of time, in fact, it's probably only going to be for a couple of weeks. And once he's gone, he's gone! You can check out more about the addition below along with the trailer for the event featuring Joker doing his worst.

Later this fall, horror will grip the Settlement as a terrifying breed of laughing zombies begin to attack settlers. When a stranger in a purple suit claims to have survived an attack and volunteers to help, players will embark on a story campaign brimming with intrigue, mystery, and perhaps even betrayal! "Welcoming a notorious Super-Villain like The Joker to State Of Survival and working with an entertainment powerhouse like DC is a huge honor. We are excited to deliver this blockbuster collaboration to our existing players and look forward to welcoming DC fans to check out our post-apocalyptic world in the game" said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer, FunPlus. "State Of Survival has had a phenomenal 2021, and we have no plans to slow down any time soon!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LET THE FUN BEGIN | State of Survival x The Joker (https://youtu.be/jQctCYeDjXQ)