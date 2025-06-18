Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: persona5, Persona5: The Phantom X

Joker Will Be Returning To Persona5: The Phantom X

Persona 5 players will be happy to know that Joker from the original title will be making a return in Persona5: The Phantom X

Article Summary Joker from Persona 5 returns as a major character in Persona5: The Phantom X, delighting longtime fans.

Atlus announced Joker's comeback during a special livestream and previewed new gameplay footage.

Experience daily life in Tokyo, form new friendships, and grow your Phantom Thief abilities after school.

Enter the Metaverse to battle Shadows, reclaim hope, and uncover mysteries with fresh and familiar faces.

Atlus made a special reveal this week as they confirmed that Joker from Persona 5 will be making a return in Persona5: The Phantom X. The team held a special spotlight livestream, which we have the video of for you here, showcasing more of the game and making the reveal that the leader of the Phantom Thieves would be making a comeback. Enjoy the video as the game comes out on June 26, 2025.

Persona5: The Phantom X

After awakening from a nightmare, the protagonist is thrust into a changed world drained of hope… And the new faces he encounters are no less strange: an eloquent owl named Lufel, a long-nosed man and a beauty donned in blue. As he navigates the mysterious realms of the Metaverse and the Velvet Room, and grapples with ruinous visions that threaten his everyday life, he must discover what there is to take from this new world—and all in true Phantom Thief style.

Enjoy life as a high school student in the metropolis that is Tokyo! How you spend your days after school is up to you—deepen your friendships, devote your time to clubs, or even work part-time. One person can't change the world on their own… But you might be able to make visible impacts on the world around you by meeting new faces and strengthening the bonds you have. Your experiences every day will help you grow as a Phantom Thief!

Mementos is a cognitive Metaverse where the collective unconscious is made real. Its dark, ominous, and dilapidated state reflects the hearts of the masses: hope nowhere to be found with their desires robbed from them by an unknown figure. Instead, in this world lie strange enemies known as Shadows. A mysterious Metaverse Navigator app installed on the protagonist's phone allows its vastness to be explored. Infiltrate the Metaverse to take back the desires that have been stolen and exploited!

