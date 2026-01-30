Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, The Last Gas Station

The Last Gas Station Has Launched a New Playtest

The Last Gas Station has a brand-new playtest out on Steam if you'd like to try out the new cozy yet mysterious video game

Play as a red panda managing the last gas station after the owners vanish under eerie circumstances.

Upgrade, modernize, and expand your station while serving travelers and growing your business day by day.

Beware the dangers of nightfall—uncover the mystery behind the previous owner's disappearance.

Indie game developer and publisher Alawar has launched a new playtest for their latest video game, The Last Gas Station. In case you missed this one, this is a new cozy mystery game in which you're a red panda operating the last gas station around after its previous owners mysteriously vanished. Tidy up and help out those in need while improving the place and trying to figure out what happened before. The test is active now on Steam, you just need to go sign up for it on its page to try it out.

The Last Gas Station

You are the new owner of an old gas station and a cozy little store next to it. The previous owner disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and now it is your turn to maintain order here. Grow your business: clear out the trash, organize the space, set up trade, order goods, set prices, work the cash register and monitor the fuel levels. Turn the old ruin into a beacon for travelers stuck in time! But no matter what happens, do not go out at night unless you want to share the fate of the previous owner.

Modernize The Gas Station: Get rid of the old equipment and order new things. Expand the list of services provided: install a tire pumping machine and outfit an area for oil changes and maintenance. Arrange gasoline supplies and customize your neon sign so the station will be noticed even on the darkest of nights.

Get rid of the old equipment and order new things. Expand the list of services provided: install a tire pumping machine and outfit an area for oil changes and maintenance. Arrange gasoline supplies and customize your neon sign so the station will be noticed even on the darkest of nights. Set Up Your Store: Fix up your gas station store and turn it into a stable source of income. Buy shelves, fridges and equipment, improve the retail space and customize it to fit your style. Expand the building, increase the range of products and optimize the layout to serve more customers and earn money faster.

Fix up your gas station store and turn it into a stable source of income. Buy shelves, fridges and equipment, improve the retail space and customize it to fit your style. Expand the building, increase the range of products and optimize the layout to serve more customers and earn money faster. Establish Trade & Serve Customers: Stock shelves and fridges with snacks, drinks and dozens of useful road trip items and car supplies. Set your prices and make profit to buy new upgrades. Don't forget to serve customers at the checkout on time- let happy clients spread the word that the old gas station is back in business.

Stock shelves and fridges with snacks, drinks and dozens of useful road trip items and car supplies. Set your prices and make profit to buy new upgrades. Don't forget to serve customers at the checkout on time- let happy clients spread the word that the old gas station is back in business. Do Not Go Out At Night: They say it's best not to go out here at night. The previous owner didn't listen… and no one has seen him since.

