"The Last Of Us Part II" Has Now Officially Been Delayed Indefinitely

Naughty Dog's hotly-anticipated The Last of Us Part II has officially been delayed indefinitely. The post-apocalyptic adventure is the latest casualty to have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to publisher Sony, who also made the "difficult decision" to delay Marvel's Iron Man VR in addition to The Last of Us Part II.

The game was originally set to debut on May 29, but now there's no release date in sight. But there's a silver lining in all of this: the game is actually very close to being finished.

"The good news is, we're nearly done with [the] development of The Last of Us Part II," wrote Naughty Dog said in a statement this "However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues." That means we'll be waiting a bit longer to give it at try, sadly. Hope those trailers are still holding you over.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

"We were bummed about this decision but ultimately understand it's what's best and fair for all of our players. We're hoping that this won't be a long delay and we'll update you as soon as we have new information to share," Naughty Dog shared in a heartfelt message to players, suitably upset about the decision.

At the very least, that gives us all plenty of time to play through the remastered version of the original game. It's still well worth experiencing.