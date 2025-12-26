Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Introversion Software, The Last Starship

The Last Starship Releases New Explainer Video While in Early Access

Check out the latest video released for the upcoming 2D space construction title The Last Starship as we're given a better look at the game

Article Summary Watch the new explainer video for The Last Starship, a 2D space construction game in early access.

Design, upgrade, and customize your starship to take on pirates, mining, engineering, and more roles.

Explore procedurally generated star systems filled with missions, resources, and character-driven stories.

Manage vital resources, build fleets, and share your starship designs via the Steam Workshop community.

Indie game developer and publisher Introversion Software has released an extended explainer video for their upcoming game, The Last Starship. This is basically a rundown of everything you can expect to see and play in the 2D construction sim set in outer space, as the team gives you about the best guided tour you'll get through the game's many aspects. Enjoy the video here as the team are planning to release Version 1.0 sometime in early 2026.

The Last Starship

The Last Starship is a 2D space construction game where you design and upgrade your starship. Choose your path: pirate hunter, miner, engineer, spacebus driver, and more, whilst exploring vibrant star systems. Players start with an empty starship hull and fit her out with propulsion, life-support, weapons and a faster-than-light drive, before blasting off into the galaxy to test their designs against a range of procedurally generated missions. Build a massive asteroid mining operation; rescue civilians from a transport with a critical engine failure, or build an armada and pick a fight with the pirates who plague the galaxy!

Build Your Starship: Build the vessel of your dreams or recreate legendary ships from classic sci-fi fiction – players can now upload and share their creations via Steam Workshop.

Build the vessel of your dreams or recreate legendary ships from classic sci-fi fiction – players can now upload and share their creations via Steam Workshop. Engage The Enemy: Is your ship a dreadnought of armour and firepower, or a nimble stealth vessel? Hit and run, or hit hard and hit again? Choose your weapons and refine your tactics to survive conflict in deep space.

Is your ship a dreadnought of armour and firepower, or a nimble stealth vessel? Hit and run, or hit hard and hit again? Choose your weapons and refine your tactics to survive conflict in deep space. Discover New Stories: A procedurally generated map is ripe for discovery – missions, anomalies, and an array of characters with their own needs and stories are waiting to be uncovered.

A procedurally generated map is ripe for discovery – missions, anomalies, and an array of characters with their own needs and stories are waiting to be uncovered. Manage Your Resources: You'll need oxygen, water, and fuel to survive. But beyond the basics, your control of drones and mining equipment – your organisation of crucial operations – will be key to thriving in the vast darkness of space.

