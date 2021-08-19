The Legendary Zacian Set To Arrive Tomorrow In Pokémon GO

The first-ever Galarian Legendary to arrive in Pokémon GO is Zacian! This Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon will emerge from one of Hoopa's time and space portals tomorrow to usher in the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Week One: Sword event.

Here are the full details on Zacian raids, right from the Pokémon GO blog:

Week 1 raids The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids from Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles form will be appearing in five-star raids.

Zacian will lead a raid rotation of mostly Galarian Pokémon, including some which will be Shiny-capable in Pokémon GO for the first time. The other raids available during Zacian's run as Legendary raid boss will include:

Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch'd, Unown U, and Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing in one-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd or a Shiny Unown U! Galarian Weezing, Lapras, and Falinks will be appearing in three-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Weezing! Mega Beedrill will be appearing in Mega Raids. Mega Evolve Beedrill for an advantage against Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles form!

The first Zacian Raid Hour will take place on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM. Keep in mind that both Zacian and the next Legendary to be featured during Ultra Unlock Part Three: Week Two: Shield, Zamazenta, will have shorter raid rotations than Dialga and Palka had. It's going to be a jam-packed but exciting couple of weeks!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage on the event's details, a comprehensive Zacian Raid Guide, a breakdown of all Pokémon available in raids during the event, and the reveal of the Timed Research's tasks and rewards. Best of luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!