Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Announces Season 5: Project Messiah

The Outlast Trials has revealed the content coming in Season 5: Project Messiah, bringing a new Prime Assett, set to be released next week

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels revealed the next seasonal update for The Outlast Trials, as Season 5: Project Messiah arrives next week. This season adds a new Prime Asset to the game in the form of Liliya Bogomolova: the Praying Mantis, also known as Sister Liliya. Reagents will have to deal with her in the new hallowed cottage orné in The Resort, which has been described as "a gaudy alpine retreat and the newest Trial Environment." We have all the details of what will be included in this season when it launches on December 9, 2025.

The Outlast Trials – Season 5: Project Messiah

Sister Liliya is a holy huntress, an ambush predator capable of surprise attacks with her long-reaching combat style. A perfect picture of cryptic beauty… and a vengeful angel sent from the Heavens themselves, Liliya is a woman of God on a divine mission to cut away your sins. Adorned in an intricate mask that obscures her scarred visage, Sister Liliya offers salvation to those willing to pay the price in treasure and flesh. Within her cultish compound, she hides in plain sight amongst her mannequins, and her savage strikes can immobilize unsuspecting Reagents, forcing them into a fight for their lives. Behind the closed doors of the lavish Resort, she's prepared a VIP auction held only for her biggest spenders… but what is the price of a life? In addition to the introduction of Sister Liliya, a new Trial and two new MK-Challenges await in Season 5 of The Outlast Trials:

Trial: Despoil The Auction – You are the negotiator. Humans are just one more product, amusement for those with money to burn. A fresh plaything is up for auction, it's up to you to ruin the lot.

You are the negotiator. Humans are just one more product, amusement for those with money to burn. A fresh plaything is up for auction, it's up to you to ruin the lot. MK-Challenge: Fabricate The Scandal – You are the half-truth, the reality more honest than fact when the evidence fails the agenda. Crimes cannot be simply exposed, they must be shaped to entertain the swinish masses. Prove the crime and delight the swine.

You are the half-truth, the reality more honest than fact when the evidence fails the agenda. Crimes cannot be simply exposed, they must be shaped to entertain the swinish masses. Prove the crime and delight the swine. MK-Challenge: Sieze The Narcotics – You are the controlled substance. The law enslaves minds by caging bodies. You destroy bodies and liberate minds, making users more desperate for control. Find the narcotics and set yourself free.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!