Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Possible Futures, The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire Receives Official Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for The Plucky Squire, as Devolver Digital will release the papercraft adventure game tomorrow

Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures have released the official launch trailer for The Plucky Squire, as the game is set to be released tomorrow. If you've somehow avoided seeing this game for the past few months, this is basically one last hurrah to get you to check it out, as you'll take in the titular role in this papercraft adventure title, fighting off enemies across multiple books and spaces within a kid's playroom. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on PC and all three major consoles on September 17.

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges unlike anything he's ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump's dark forces and restore the book's happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Jot and his friends live in the Land Of Mojo – a realm of creativity. Adventure through Mojo's locations, solve puzzles, meet unusual characters, and combat colorful enemies. In his quest to defeat Humgrump, Jot must venture out into the world of the desk, an unfamiliar landscape full of dangers, surprises, and oversized stationery. As you play through The Plucky Squire, you'll be constantly surprised by fun new gameplay challenges, from word puzzles to boxing, archery to hack n' slash – Jot's quest will keep him on his plucky toes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!