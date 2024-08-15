Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Possible Futures, The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire Unveils September Release Date

Devolver Digital released a new trailer today for The Plucky Squire, as the developers have confirmed a September release date

Article Summary Devolver Digital confirms The Plucky Squire releases on September 17 for PC and all major consoles.

New trailer reveals game will be available on PlayStation Plus at launch for subscribers.

Follow Jot on a magical adventure between 2D and 3D worlds to save his storybook friends from Humgrump.

Explore Land of Mojo with diverse challenges, from puzzles to boxing, as Jot fights dark forces and surprises await.

Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures have confirmed the release date of The Plucky Squire, as it will be out in September. The game has been teased for the past few months as the team has shown off different aspects of this sidescrolling adventure title, but today, we learned it will be out on September 17 for PC and all three major consoles. What's more, it appears they've made a deal with Sony to have the game available immediately on PlayStation Plus, so basically a (somewhat) free game if you're subscribing. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges unlike anything he's ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump's dark forces and restore the book's happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Jot and his friends live in the Land Of Mojo – a realm of creativity. Adventure through Mojo's locations, solve puzzles, meet unusual characters, and combat colorful enemies. In his quest to defeat Humgrump, Jot must venture out into the world of the desk, an unfamiliar landscape full of dangers, surprises, and oversized stationery. As you play through The Plucky Squire, you'll be constantly surprised by fun new gameplay challenges, from word puzzles to boxing, archery to hack n' slash – Jot's quest will keep him on his plucky toes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!