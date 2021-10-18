The Plushies Of Pokémon Center 2021 Halloween Collection

It's Spooky Season, Pokémon fans. In order to help Bleeding Cool readers determine which Halloween 2021 products are worth buying from the Pokémon Center, the Pokémon Company International sent me a care package of items to examine. What sort of spooky offerings can you get this year? I'll give you a closer look at what sort of frights and delights are offered in a two-part series releasing today. Let's take a look at the plushies released as part of the 2021 Halloween Collection from the Pokémon Center.

I personally find the plush products to be the most delightful of the Pokémon Center's releases. If you follow my Pokémon GO coverage, you may note that I quite enjoy costumed Pokémon. The Center often creates plushies of Pokémon wearing holiday-themed items, and this year's Halloween Collection is no different. I received two plush products to review, with one of them being the Scorbnny above. With fur white as sparkling snow and this Galarian Fire-type starter's trademark smile, Scorbunny is cute all on its own. It is enhanced by this witch hat adorned with a Pumpkin Pikachu.

Take a closer look at the costume here:

This is a larger stuffed animal compared to what we're about to get in below, and is perfect for collectors of all ages, from folks who want to display a Halloween-themed Pokémon to those looking for a cuddle buddy.

Litwick, alas! This would've been a great inclusion in this year's Pokémon GO event, but we'll just have to e glad we got the plush. This is a small product, about the size of a fist, which makes it substantial enough to appreciate the details without being too big to hang from your keys.

You can explore the rest of the Pokémon Center 2021 Halloween Collection here.