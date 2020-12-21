The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Darkness Ablaze Part 3

Before the Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage expansion sent Pokémon TCG collectors on a mad hunt for the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, the previous expansion, Darkness Ablaze, lit the Pokémon card community on fire with its offerings. Before Vivid Voltage, this was seen as the best Sword & Shield expansion, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion.

All right, now let's wrap up with Part Three of this fan-favorite set's Pokémon V cards. Ahem.

Eternatus V: This isn't a bad card by any means, and Eternatus is by far the best Legendary introduced in Generation Eight before the Crown Tundra's offerings. However, there is an undeniable sameness to all of Eternatus's V and VMAX cards that takes away from the hype of pulling one. Generally, they all seem to be a bit of a mess of blue and red glow.

Scizor V: It may just be the nostalgia speaking, but this Scizor V evokes, to my eye, the iconic Scizor holographic card from Neo Discovery all those years ago. Major win for the Pokémon TCG.

Galarian Stunfisk V: While Galarian Stunfisk may not be many folks' favorite Pokémon, there's something a little silly and sweet about how fierce it's trying to look on this card. While it's not nearly as exciting a pull as the Charizard V or the Mew V, this little angry beartrap is still a great card.

Salamence V: Finally, the Pokémon V set of Darkness Ablaze ends with this Salamence card that sees the majestic dragon mid-roar. Saki Hayashiro's artwork gives the impression that this heavy-hitter is flying at top speed, making for a great action shot.

Next: We take a look at the epic VMAX cards of Darkness Ablaze expansion of the Pokémon TCG.