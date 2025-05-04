Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Cardboard Sword, The Siege and The Sandfox

The Siege and The Sandfox Arrives On PC Later This Month

The new 2D stealth Metroidvania game The Siege and The Sandfox has a release date, as we'll see it arrive on PC this month

Article Summary The Siege and The Sandfox, a 2D stealth Metroidvania, launches on PC this May.

Play as the legendary Sandfox, escaping dungeons to save a besieged city from a traitorous queen.

Explore ancient ruins beneath the city, using parkour and stealth to overcome enemies and obstacles.

Uncover a sand-borne evil and gather allies to foil the Queen's deadly plot in this action-packed quest.

Developer Cardboard Sword and publisher Plaion revealed the release date for their next game, The Siege and The Sandfox. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a new 2D stealth Metroidvania title where they have incorporated platforming elements with parkour mechanics to present a cool and unique kind of experience. You will take on the mantle of The Sandfox to explore the ancient ruins beneath the city and fend off an evil lurking below. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game arrives on May 20, 2025.

The Siege and The Sandfox

A shining city lies besieged in the heart of a vast desert. As the moon rises over the royal palace, a notorious assassin watches the king die to a traitor's hand. Discovered, falsely accused and thrown into the labyrinthine dungeons below, they must escape to tell the tale else the city will fall.

The Sandfox – known as the Kasha'i – is famed across the land as the legendary line of faithful protectors and servants to the crown. The current holder of this mantle has been left for dead at the base of 'Traitor's Fall' – a deep pit leading to the depths of the underground prisons. Betrayed by the Queen in order to hide her regicide, you must now take on the role of the Sandfox and begin your journey back up to the palace. Save the kingdom from the Queen's evil plot and reap revenge with the iconic weapon of the Kasha'i: the glass dagger.

In your journey through the dark caves, dusty mausoleums, dangerous prisons, and crumbling ancient architecture, you will need to avoid the nastier inhabitants of this underground world and aid those friendlier to a new face. Your progression will lead to the discovery of the true threat to the kingdom above: a sand-borne evil emerging below. As dusk becomes night, and night becomes dawn, you will need to rely on the aid of new allies, make your way back into the palace, and end the treachery of the wicked Queen.

