The Special Winter Weekend Is Live In Pokémon GO

Starting today, Saturday, December 26th, 2020, at 8 AM and running through Sunday, December 27th, 2020, at 10 PM local time, Pokémon GO is hosting a Special Winter Weekend. This mini-event will take place as part of the overarching Holiday 2020 Event, and will feature event-specific spawns responding with more frequency to Incense.

Niantic announced the full details of this Special Winter Weekend on their official Pokémon GO blog:

Features Regice returns to raids! Did you miss out on catching a Regice the last time it was appearing in raids? This is your chance to catch the Iceberg Pokémon! Event-exclusive AR Mapping task rewards: Complete AR Mapping tasks to earn Incense and more. Pokémon attracted to Incense more frequently: Delibird, Snorunt, Spheal, Snover, Cryogonal, and Cubchoo.

Essentially, this will boost spawns already active in the event with the addition of Cryogonal in the wild along with a surprise. Trainers playing the event already in earlier timezones have reported that Jynx, the feature Shiny release of this event, is appearing in the wild as an Incense spawn. This is notable because for the rest of the event, Jynx has only been featured in Raids. This will be the best chance yet to get a Shiny Jynx out of the Holiday 2020 event.

For those hoping to spend the weekend raiding Regice, don't mind our official Regice Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players. This will help you form a team of counters by listing the top ten species to use against Regice, as well as ten more Pokémon that may be more attainable. Also, if you're hunting for a 100% IV version of this Ice-type Legendary Titan from Hoenn, the guide will prep you on its standard 100% IVs as well as its weather boosted 100% IVs.

Whether you spent this Special Winter Weekend in Pokémon GO hunting for Jynx, chasing Shiny Costumed Pokémon, or battling Regice, best of luck, fellow trainers!