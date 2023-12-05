Posted in: Games, Gun Media, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: BBQ, horror, texas chainsaw massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Launches Dry Rub BBQ

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game has released three new dry rub BBQ flavors in partnership with LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue.

Gun Interactive has partnered up with LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue to create a line of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Dry Rub BBQ flavors. In one of the more creative ways to celebrate the film and its legacy, especially its ties to the state of Texas, the two sides decided to do something special revolving around barbecue that would be unique and collectible at the same time. This is how we got The Family Recipe Dry Rub Pack. Three different flavors have been curated from locally sourced ingredients from the Texas area and are designed to be used for any cut of meat you manage to hunt down. We have more info on all three of them below, along with a couple of quotes from both companies about the rubs, as they are on sale right now as a three-pack for $40.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Family Recipe Dry Rub Pack

Cook's Pork Rub: Kosher Salt, Brown Sugar, Granulated Garlic, Chili Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper.

Leatherface's Beef Rub: Black Pepper, Kosher Salt, Granulated Garlic, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper

Black Pepper, Kosher Salt, Granulated Garlic, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper Hitchhiker's Chicken Rub: Kosher Salt, Mustard Seed, Parsley, Coriander, Granulated Garlic, Rubbed Sage

"It was such a great opportunity to get to work with Gun on such an iconic name in Texas and the horror film genre as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," said Evan LeRoy, Chef, Pitmaster, and Owner of LeRoy & Lewis. "We believe these rubs will go great on anything the gamer/horror fan/BBQ enthusiast will choose to put it on!"

"Getting to work directly with the team at LeRoy & Lewis was a unique experience. It's not every day that you get to taste test a rub from an award-winning BBQ team," said Wes Keltner, CEO of Gun Interactive. "The fun part was passing the rub around and asking the team "Does this taste like something Leatherface would use?" I loved every minute of working with L&L, and we're very proud of what we created together."

