The Unreleased Hoenn Shinies In Pokémon GO – Complete Rankings

Bleeding Cool has just wrapped a six-part series showcasing Pokémon GO's unreleased Shiny Pokémon from the Hoenn region. As a final send-off to this series, here are my personal picks for the most exciting Shiny from each of these pieces… and then, finally, the overall winner. We welcome you to list your most anticipated Hoenn Shinies from each of these pieces in the comments below.

Here is our entire "The Unreleased Hoenn Shinies in Pokémon GO" series, as well as my selected winner from each piece:

Part One: It's Shroomish for me! Masquerain is a terrific Shiny, but the autumnal color palette of Shroomish wins this one. Also, Breloom is a terrific Pokémon and gets used as both a Grass- and Fighting-type, and I can't wait to get a Shiny to power-up and take into battle.

It's Shroomish for me! Masquerain is a terrific Shiny, but the autumnal color palette of Shroomish wins this one. Also, Breloom is a terrific Pokémon and gets used as both a Grass- and Fighting-type, and I can't wait to get a Shiny to power-up and take into battle. Part Two : It's a toss-up between Whismur and Nosepass for me, but Whismur's strange, green ears edge it over the finish line. Besides, Nosepass is now officially getting a Shiny release in March, so it'll be off this list in no time.

: It's a toss-up between Whismur and Nosepass for me, but Whismur's strange, green ears edge it over the finish line. Besides, Nosepass is now officially getting a Shiny release in March, so it'll be off this list in no time. Part Three : Baby blue Shinies do it for me. Gulpin wins this one and it's not even close. Plus, there's something so nice about when a common Pokémon gets a Shiny release. It adds something dynamic to species sometimes seen as pest spawns.

: Baby blue Shinies do it for me. Gulpin wins this one and it's not even close. Plus, there's something so nice about when a common Pokémon gets a Shiny release. It adds something dynamic to species sometimes seen as pest spawns. Part Four : Kecleon is cool, but let's be real… will it ever happen? Probably in a couple of decades. For now, I'll say Cacnea takes the win here.

: Kecleon is cool, but let's be real… will it ever happen? Probably in a couple of decades. For now, I'll say Cacnea takes the win here. Part Five : It was close for me here because I'd love a Spheal Community Day and I appreciate the unique color palette of Relicanth, which may be the best glow-up in Pokémon history. Sometimes, though, it's about simplicity, and the simple switch of red to gold makes Chimecho my most anticipated Shiny of this classy bunch.

: It was close for me here because I'd love a Spheal Community Day and I appreciate the unique color palette of Relicanth, which may be the best glow-up in Pokémon history. Sometimes, though, it's about simplicity, and the simple switch of red to gold makes Chimecho my most anticipated Shiny of this classy bunch. Part Six: Listen, I love Deoxys and it does have three of four of its Shiny forms unreleased, but it's all about Jirachi for me. Hopefully, it is released with a complex Masterwork Research like Shiny Mew. Long-term, work-intensive Research without a time limit adds a great deal to the game and I hope Niantic keeps bringing Mythical Shinies to Pokémon GO using that method.

THE OVERALL MOST ANTICIPATE HOENN SHINY: I went back and forth here, because I am dying for a Shiny Jirachi release, but I have to give the crown to Shroomish here. It's a beautifully Shiny on an underrated Pokémon with an equally cool, abundantly useful evolution.

Now… which are your most anticipated Hoenn Shinies?