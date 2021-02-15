The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Four

Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2018. Now, two more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Sinnoh have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Sinnoh Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Stunky, Skuntank: Whoa, these took me off guard. I'm familiar with a lot of what these Shinies look like, but for some reason, I didn't know how awesome this species looked in its Shiny form. It reminds me of the vibrant red-pink of Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon, one of the most popular new Shinies introduced in the main series games with Sword & Shield. When this is out, it'll turn one of the most skippable encounters into a highly coveted Shiny.

Chatot: Another regional here! Chatot might not be available to many trainers, but hopefully, it will be featured in some kind of GO Fest or Safari Zone-style event when its Shiny is released. With this color swap, it looks like the regular Chatot is a standard bag of Skittles and the Shiny version is Tropical Skittles.

Munchlax: For all we know, Shiny Munchlax could be on its way. Shiny Snorlax will be released on February 20th as part of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, which will make every Kanto Pokémon Shiny-capable. Munchlax isn't a Kanto Pokémon, but it would indeed be odd if the evolution could be Shiny but the Baby couldn't. Now, it's just a matter of when Munchlax will be available again, as it is currently out of Eggs. It's not a bad Shiny, with its blue-green replaced by a brighter blue. It's slightly better than the darker blue Shiny Snorlax, though I can't help but wish that both of these thicc boys had a more vibrant Shiny.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Sinnoh in Pokémon GO continues.