The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part One

Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2018. Now, two more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Sinnoh have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Sinnoh Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Starly, Staravia, Staraptor: In its Shiny form, the Starly evolutionary line is fairly consistent. Each form turns a lightly, slightly reddish-brown. There may be potential for this line of Shinies to be released as part of an upcoming Community Day. In 2020, a series of votes were found in the Pokémon GO code that included Starly as a choice for Community Day. Since then, multiple Pokémon featured in that leak have been featured in a vote and even outright been given a Community Day. It is a good bet that we will still get a Starly Community Day, where this Shiny form is released.

Bidoof, Bibarel: This highly memeable Pokémon turns a honey brown in its Shiny form. While not as stunning as Sentret, it's a similar change that is subtle but effective. Bibarel keeps the exact same color palette as Bidoof in its Shiny form.

Cranidos, Rampardos: Easily one of the most anticipated Shiny releases in Pokémon GO is that of Cranidos and Rampardos. First up, this is one of the best-looking Shinies in the Pokémon world. The blue featured on both stages of this evolutionary line is replaced by a vibrant red that verges on pink. It's a dramatic color change for one of the most useful and coveted species in the game. Adding this Shiny form would certainly spice up the rather dry 10KM Egg pool, giving trainers another white whale to hunt along with Shiny Gible and Shiny Riolu.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Sinnoh continues.