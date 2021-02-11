The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Two

Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2018. Now, two more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Sinnoh have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Sinnoh Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Shieldon, Bastiodon: This change in the color palette may seem basic, but I think this is a case where seeing it on your screen once it's added to Pokémon GO will give you a bit of a jolt. That's what happens to me sometimes when a change seems subtle but truly isn't. The light brownish-grey of Bastiodon turns into a deep, dark blue-grey that contrasts nicely with its body, which takes on a more olive tone than its normal sandy yellow.

Combee, Vespiquen: This is going to be another Wurmple/Clamperl type situation for us, isn't it? Combee is unique in that only its female form evolves so, to get a Shiny Vespiquen when Combee comes out, you better cross your fingers that you're lucky enough to find a female Shiny Combee. This is a nice Shiny, though, with the yellow replaced with reddish-orange.

Pachirisu: Ah, the elusive Pachirisu. This little squirrely bad boy is a regional, which means that many Pokémon GO players won't have even the regular form. However, Niantic does feature regionals during special events at times, and it would be so fun to see Pachirisu's Shiny debut that way. It is one of the absolute best Sinnoh Shinies, with its icy blue fur turning an unpredictable but very fun violet. This may just be my most anticipated Shiny of all of the unreleased Sinnohs because of the way that the purple contrasts with its orange-cream colored cheek circles. Ah, I can't wait!

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Sinnoh in Pokémon GO continues.