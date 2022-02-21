The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature Gets A Console Release Date

Hidden Trap, in partnership with La Belle Games and ARTE France, will release The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature on consoles. The game has already been out on PC for a while, taking off as its own adaptation of the famous novel. Now players will be able to try the game out on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles as it will be released in mid-March 2022. You can check out the console trailer below along with more details on how the game will transfer to consoles.

The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature presents an innovative reinterpretation of the English classic 'Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus', published in 1818 by Mary Shelley. The game's dark romanticism contrasts with the idyllic beauty of the 19th century-style painting of its settings, where lively landscapes that react to the player take centre stage. As Dr. Frankenstein's creation, you'll start the game in the middle of nowhere, without any memories of your identity and origins. Spending time with humans, however, will transform your confusion into an endless stream of questions. Each step of the journey brings a new experience meant to shape your mind and, hence, the path you choose. Whether bitter or pleasant, these situations will lead you, somehow, to the truth. But will you be strong enough to face it? Delve into the Frankenstein myth through a new perspective focused on the creature's experience and feelings, approached with a sensitivity never before seen in a video game.

Enjoy this moving story in all its possible variations, with five different endings.

Stroll through idyllic, colorful landscapes inspired by 19th century painting, now remastered in 4K for PlayStation and Xbox!

Observe how the landscapes you pass through "react" to the mood of the creature. Have you ever felt that the sky seemed grayer on a gloomy day?

Let yourself go by the unique atmosphere provided by a soundtrack that conveys the essence of this heart-feeling story.

Play smoothly and flowingly thanks to the new control scheme fully adapted to PlayStation and Xbox controllers.