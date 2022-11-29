The Winter Soldier Has Been Added To Marvel's Avengers

Crystal Dynamics is still adding content to Marvel's Avengers, as Bucky Barns, The Winter Soldier, has been added to the game. The character has been added to the roster of playable choices in the brand new 2.7 Update, which is available right now for the game. Along with the addition of this highly combative soldier that the vibranium arm, they have also included an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission for you to tackle as a group called the Cloning Lab. As you may have guessed, it has a newly revitalized MODOK as your biggest enemy in what is one of the biggest challenges you'll ever encounter. We got several trailers and more details on the update below.

"Bucky Barnes, AKA the Winter Soldier, is a master assassin, brawler, and ranged specialist. Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini captured him to use him as her personal assassin and leverage his Soviet-era protocols to harness MODOK as a more pliable weapon. But Barnes escaped with the help of the Avengers, and now he's looking to bring AIM to justice…and for a way to overcome his guilt and anger over the terrible things he has done. Barnes doesn't like to lose and doesn't back down from fights. The battlefield is the Winter Soldier's home. After all he's been through, there are few things he is sure of other than his fighting skills and his devotion to his allies.

A large and familiar face is back with a vengeance: Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini's latest experiment MODOK waits in the depths of AIM's Cloning Lab. In one of Marvel's Avengers' truest tests of end-game teamwork, Cloning Lab requires advanced tactics and the full cooperation of a four-player team to beat the 175 Power Level challenge and obtain more-powerful gear. Along the way, players will be a part of Marvel's Avengers' unfolding narrative as they try to defeat MODOK before the Scientist Supreme can take control of one of the world's most powerful minds!"