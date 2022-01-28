These Are All The February 2022 Spotlight Hours In Pokémon GO

February 2022 is going to be one to remember for Pokémon GO players. So far, we have covered February 2022's Tier Five raids (including the whopping slate of Regirock, Registeel, all four Formes of Deoxys with Shiny releases, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Suicune, Entei, and Raikou), Mega Raids (both Mega Ampharos and Mega Houndoom return), and arguably the best Field Research Breakthrough since Legendaries left featuring the Shiny release of Espurr. In addition to all of that, Niantic has announced the Spotlight Hours for the month of February in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what species will be the focus on this weekly event and what each of the special bonuses will be.

Here is a schedule of the full Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour schedule coming in February 2022:

Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM : Litleo (cannot be encountered in its Shiny form as of this writing) Spotlight Hour Bonus: Double evolution XP

: Litleo (cannot be encountered in its Shiny form as of this writing) Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM : Spritzee (cannot be encountered in its Shiny form as of this writing) Spotlight Hour Bonus: Double catch Stardust

: Spritzee (cannot be encountered in its Shiny form as of this writing) Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM : Koffing (Shiny-capable) Spotlight Hour Bonus: Double catch XP

: Koffing (Shiny-capable) Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM : Voltorb (Shiny-capable) Spotlight Hour Bonus: Double catch Candy

: Voltorb (Shiny-capable)

In addition to this February 2022 news, details for new avatar items have been announced over on the official blog. Niantic writes:

Trainers, To celebrate the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, new avatar items inspired by the main characters' outfits will be available to all Trainers!