These Exclusive Dragon Attacks Are Available Now In Pokémon GO

Luminous Legends X in Pokémon GO may be primarily a Fairy-type event, but it does also include more Dragon-types featured than we've seen since 2020's controversial Dragon Week event. (Remember that time Niantic teased Deino encounters and made it… just about as rare as it is outside of the event? Good times!) The Dragon-type features in the event have included the presence of Dratini and Bagon in the wild, a Dratini Spotlight Hour early this week, and the release of Goomy as a rare spawn. In honor of Goomy's release in Pokémon GO, Niantic has also made two Legacy Moves available through standard Charged TMs (rather than necessitating the use of Elite Charged TMs) for Dragonite and Salamence.

Here's what Niantic had to say about this Pokémon GO feature during the current Luminous Legends X event:

Dragonite and Salamence will be able to learn certain attacks during this event! Evolve a Dragonair or use a Charged TM on a Dragonite to teach it Draco Meteor, and evolve a Shelgon or use a Charged TM on a Salamence to teach it Outrage.

Personally, my impulse here is to wait until the end of the event to make sure I can give these moves to the best Salamence and Dragonites I have. Bagon and Dratini are super available in the wild right now, so it makes sense to plan accordingly. The thing is, though, you don't end up in a situation where you miss the chance to do this by forgetting in the last moment. Keep in mind (and hell, maybe set an alarm) that the event ends on Monday, May 17th at 8 PM local time. Unlike Community Day which sees exclusive attacks available for a short amount of time after hours, this is likely an "if you miss it, you miss it" type situation.