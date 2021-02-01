Ticket To Ride Europe Gets A Special 15th Anniversary Edition

Days of Wonder revealed this past week that Ticket To Ride Europe will be getting a special 15th Anniversary edition of the game. Along with Asmodee, the game will feature all of the gameplay you know and love but with a very special look to it as the board, the pieces, the box, and more have been given a bit of a facelift and presented in a brand new way for fans of old and new to enjoy. You can check out images of it below as the game will officially be released sometime in May 2021.

Commemorating Ticket to Ride Europe's 15th Anniversary milestone is a limited collector's edition, offering the definitive board game experience for anyone looking to expand their catalogue. This deluxe package includes finely detailed trains and stations coming in gorgeous tin boxes and an enhanced game-board with beautiful artwork and expanded with all Destination Tickets designed to date. In Ticket to Ride Europe, players compete to claim train routes across turn-of-the-century Europe, connecting iconic cities like London, Paris and Rome. Featuring updated gameplay elements including tunnels, ferries, and train stations, this stand-alone game is designed for 2 to 5 players and can be completed in 30 to 60 minutes. "Hard to believe it's been 15 years. Ticket to Ride Europe still looks so fresh and young. But this version has bulked up a lot in both size and in tons of new tickets that create an infinite number of possible ways to play the game." says Alan R. Moon, Designer of Ticket to Ride. "The new train cars and stations and the new art make the game look absolutely gorgeous when laid out on the table. Here is hoping you enjoy another 15 years of fun."