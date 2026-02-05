Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mechanistry, Timberborn

Timberborn Confirms Version 1.0 Official Launch Date

After a few years of being in Early Access, Timberborn finally has a launch date for Version 1.0, se to arrive on Steam this March

Article Summary Timberborn launches Version 1.0 on Steam this March after years in Early Access development.

Manage beaver factions, each with unique buildings, gameplay traits, and survival challenges.

Utilize 3D water physics, terraforming, vertical architecture, and advanced engineering tools.

Create massive beaver cities, harness mechanized workers, and enjoy official mod support and map editing.

Indie game developer and publisher Mechanistry has confirmed the official launch date for Timberborn Version 1.0. The game has been in development for several years now, being in Early Access since 2021, as we saw the game slowly improve over time. But now we know the final full version will see the light of day on Steam, as it arrives on March 5, 2026. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can see here, revealing more of the lore.

Timberborn

Mankind turned Earth into a dry wasteland and perished, but some species adapted and evolved. Pick one of the beaver factions and see how long your colony can last. Control one of two beaver factions: the nature-friendly Folktails or the industrious Iron Teeth. Each faction has unique buildings, technology, and gameplay traits. Choose what fits your playstyle! Prepare your settlement for recurring droughts and waves of toxic waste. Stockpile on food and keep fields and forests alive even after rivers dry up. Rely on both natural water sources and artificial irrigation to keep the land arable and your beavers safe.

Beavers' engineering skills are legendary. With Timberborn's 3D water physics and terraforming, so can be yours. Put up dams and floodgates, erect massive aqueducts, dig canals and tunnels with explosives, and reshape the terrain to your liking. Harness the game's unique vertical architecture system. Space is limited, so stack lodges and workshops on top of each other. Construct platforms and bridges, set up an elaborate power grid, and let your beavers speed around on ziplines or through tubeways. Turn timber into sophisticated machinery – from water wheels and lumber mills to engines and mechanized pumps. Wood is the core resource in Timberborn, but the most advanced structures require metal. To find it, send your scavengers to the ruins of the old world.

Supercharge your colony with mechanized beavers. Power them up, maintain them, and you'll get extra efficient workers for almost any job. They operate 24/7, and you can send them to the most hazardous areas. Build a sprawling city with efficient production chains and follow the lives of its inhabitants day and night. As the population grows, satisfy your evolved rodents with a balanced diet, entertainment, decorations, and end-game monuments that help restore the Earth. Play on one of the included maps or create your own and share it with the community. On top of the built-in map editor, Timberborn features official mod support. Tons of extra player-made content and quality-of-life additions are available, with more coming each day.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!