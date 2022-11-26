Tin Hearts Releases Brand New Narrative Trailer

Wired Productions and developer Rogue Sun released a new narrative trailer for Tin Hearts during the Golden Joystick Awards 2022. This one has been in development for a short time now, as players will take on the role of a magically living toy soldier and his escapades through a toy-filled world as he and other soldiers navigate through puzzles to discover more about their inventor and themselves. Enjoy the trailer below as we're still waiting for a release window for when it will come out in 2023.

"Behind every brilliant invention hides a magical story. From members of the team that brought you Fable comes Tin Hearts – an immersive puzzle adventure game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise. Guide a troop of mischievous tin soldiers through a magical toy-filled world using a variety of whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide them to their goal. March through 40+ levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times."

"Control toy cannons to clear the way ahead, bounce to new heights using trampoline drums, and manipulate balloon inflating machines to help the soldiers reach their destination! Discover a deeply emotional story spanning generations and dimensions, masterfully woven into the fabric of this puzzle-filled world. Clues are everywhere, seek them out, and you will be rewarded with a heartfelt tale, beautifully voiced and animated over three acts. Feel like a child in a toy store as you immerse yourself in a magical, alternate-timeline Victorian universe full of nostalgic warmth and charm. Unlock powers to control objects in the world, from wooden blocks to drums to toy trains. Link objects in interesting ways as you build paths to the exit for your fearless tin soldiers to follow and slowly reveal the secrets of their past."