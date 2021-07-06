Today Is Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details

In honor of the historic GO Fest 2021, Pokémon GO's 5th Anniversary, and the overall franchise's 25th Anniversary, the Spotlight Hours this month will begin with the Kanto Starter Pokémon. Kicking things off tonight is Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, July 6th, Bulbasaur will be spawning in increased numbers in Pokémon GO, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. With this article, you can take a look at the Spotlight Hour details and a couple of tips to increase the effectiveness of your gameplay.

Throw on your Lucky Eggs, fellow trainers. The Spotlight Bonus tonight is double catch XP. If you pop two Lucky Eggs as the hour begins, your multiplier will last for the full length of Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO.

For Shiny hunters, Bulbasaur is indeed available to encounter in its Shiny form, which is a bit more of a spring-green color. While one cannot increase the Shiny rate of a Pokémon, which is currently understood by Silph researchers to be approximately one in 500, trainers can increase the number of encounters they can fit in one hour by employing the Quick Catch Method. The Quick Catch Method is a way of catching that cuts out the catch animation, which should be saved for catches you don't mind missing out on rather than a Shiny encounter. This method saves seconds on one catch, which can then build over the course of the hour to allow for a great deal more active gameplay. You can learn the method here with this guide.

The rest of the Spotlight Hours for July 2021 were announced over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Tuesday, July 13, 2021: Charmander will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, July 20, 2021: Squirtle will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, July 27, 2021: Natu will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Best of luck tonight, trainers!