Today Is Drifloon Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2021

Tonight is Drifloon Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Ghost-type Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this first Spotlight Hour of spooky season.

Drifloon can indeed be Shiny, so what you're going to be looking for tonight is a yellow and baby blue Drifloon. To me, Shiny Drifloon is easily one of the best Shinies in Pokémon GO. While you cannot increase your Shiny luck, you can increase the number of encounters you are able to grind during Spotlight Hour by employing the Quick Catch Method. This method, which involves skipping the catch animation by exploiting a glitch in the game, can be learned by reading this guide. Just be sure that if you encounter a Shiny Drifloon that you stop Quick Catching for that encounter, as a Quick Catch is not a guaranteed catch.

The bonus for tonight's Drifloon Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO is double evolution XP. This is not a bonus that can be taken advantage of while catching. You will either have to choose to focus on Shiny hunting Drifloon, grinding XP by mass evolving, or splitting your time between the two. Just be sure that you throw on a Lucky Egg to increase that XP if you're focusing on evolution.

The rest of the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours and bonuses for October 2021 include:

Tuesday, October 12, 2021: Gastly will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Gothita will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, October 26, 2021: Murkrow will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.