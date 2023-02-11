Today Is Luvdisc Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO: February 2023
Today is Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO and this Valentine's Day-themed fish will feature a boosted Shiny rate.
Have you caught a Shiny Luvdisc yet in Pokémon GO? If not, you'll have a better chance to make it happen today than ever before due to a highly increased Luvdisc Shiny rate. However, you'll have to catch Luvdisc in a certain way in order to stand a fighting chance at getting your adorable little yellow, heart-shaped fish Pokémon in Pokémon GO.
During the event, there will also be a Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO. The details are as follows:
- Date and time: Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time
- Featured Pokémon: Luvdisc with an increased Shiny rate
- Wild spawns: Slowpoke, Lickitung, Miltank, Lileep, Feebas, Spritzee, and Fomantis. Alomomla will be a rare spawn.
Here is everything else you can play in Pokémon GO during the current Valentine's Day 2023 Event:
- Date and time: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- New Mega Pokémon: Mega Gardevoir will be featured in Mega Raids with an evolution bonus for the Ralts line
- Evolving Kirlia during the Valentine's Day 2023 event up to Gallade or Gardevoir will suit them with the formerly Community Day-exclusive Charged Attack of Synchronoise. Gallade or Gardevoir caught in raids will also know Synchronoise. (Mega Gardevoir will un-Mega into Gardevoir. You will need to battle in Tier Three raids to encounter Gallade.)
- New Shiny release: Frillish will be released in its Shiny form. It will be available in the wild. Frillish will have a higher Shiny rate in Eggs than in the wild.
- Wild spawns: Nidoran (both Female and Male), Skitty, Volbeat, Illumise, Woobat, Frillish, Furfrou, and Morelull. Rare spawns will be Chansey, Audino, and Alomomola.
- Flabébé will be featured in the following locations:
- Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
- Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region
- Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas
- White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé in all regions as a rare spawn
- Flabébé will be featured in the following locations:
- Special Furfrou Form Change: The Heart Trim Form Change of Furfrou will be available.
- 7 KM Gift Eggs: Lickitung, Smoochum, Happiny, Frillish, Alomomola.
- Field Research encounters: Common encounters are Pikachu, Eevee, Ralts, Luvdisc, Hippopotas, Frillish, and Litleo. Rare spawns are Chansey, Heart Pattern Spinda, Combee, Audino, Alomomola, and Morelull.
- Raids:
- Tier One: Chansey, Shinx, Furfrou, Espurr
- Tier Three: Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Lickitung, Miltank, Gallade
- Tier Five: Tapu Lele with a Shiny release
- Mega Raids: Mega Gardevoir
- Timed Research: A Timed Research questline titled Lovely Wishes will feature a split path that either awards extra XP, awards extra Candy, or increases the duration of Daily Adventure Incense. Trainers will encounter the newly Shiny-capable Frillish through this Timed Research.
- Global Challenge: From Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PST to Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. PST, Trainers will be invited to send Gifts to Trainers to unlock the following bonuses for the remainder of the event:
- Global Challenge Bonus: Triple Transfer Candy for the remainder of the event
- Global Challenge Bonus: Double Transfer Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up for the remainder of the event
- Global Challenge Goal: Send 100,000,000 Gifts
- Event bonus:
- Double Stardust from opening Gifts
- Two-hour Lure Modules during the event