Today Is Regigigas Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: June 2021

Tonight is Regigigas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. In its first-ever Raid Hour appearance, this Legendary Titan will be appearing in raid battles over most of the game's gyms from 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, June 22nd. This is one of the just two Raid Hours that will be featuring this highly anticipated, Shiny-capable Legendary Pokémon, so get out there and raid while you can!

Here are my tips for Regigigas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO:

Regigigas hits very, very hard. Even the absolute best counters will be one-shotted by its Charged Attack in many cases. Don't let this discourage you. Fighting-type Pokémon are the way to deal Regigigas the most damage. Be ready to either have a backup team or to be very quick with your Max Revives. That being said… Raid parties: Go in with four good trainers minimum. While three can do it, you don't want to waste Raid Hour on these hard-fought battles if you can avoid it. If you cannot guarantee the top counters, you'll need greater numbers.

Niantic's suggestions prioritize defense over attack and that does not make for a good squad. You're going to want a team that deals the most DPS: Damage Per Second. To build a team like that, you can use our Regigigas Raid Guide to prepare a party in advance so you can bring your top counters to every raid in Pokémon GO. Remember, just because your fighters are being K.O.'d quickly does not mean that different counters would take Regigigas down more quickly. The opposite is true. Play more than one raid hour: Look to social media, where Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and even Twitter for international raid groups hosting invites. That way, you may be able to participate in multiple raid hours throughout the day in different time zones.