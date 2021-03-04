Today Is The First Team GO Rocket Hour In Pokémon GO

Last week, Niantic announced three new hour-long events were being tested in Pokémon GO. Tonight from 6 PM through 7 PM local time is GO Rocket Hour, the first of these trial events. As the event goes live in certain timezones, we have the report on exactly what the first-ever GO Rocket Hour will bring to Pokémon GO.

Here's what Niantic had to say about these three upcoming trial events on the Pokémon GO blog:

Thursday, March 4, 2021: GO Rocket Hour — Team GO Rocket Balloons will be appearing more frequently. Be on the lookout, Trainers! Thursday, March 11, 2021: Mega Bonus Hour: Candy — You'll earn more Candy when you catch Pokémon that share a type with your active Mega-Evolved Pokémon. Thursday, March 18, 2021: Mega Raid Hour — Mega Raids will be happening more frequently.

Now, we can confirm that trainers who have played the first GO Rocket Hour in earlier timezones experienced the arrival of a Team GO Rocket balloon every ten minutes. There was some debate amongst these first cases as to whether the hour will offer five or six balloons with some claiming different results, but the overall fact remains: we've got a bunch of balloons headed our way at 6 PM through 7 PM tonight.

This is sure to be a great help to those still working on the Team GO Rocket Special Research for the month of March 2021, as that questline requires Grunts and Leaders to be defeated and Shadow Pokémon to be caught and Purified. As a general tip, be sure to check the IVs of a Shadow Pokémon before purifying it. If you, for instance, get a great Shadow Swinub, the best bet is to keep that as a Shadow and evolve it up to Mamoswine, as Shadow Mamoswine is both an elite Ground-type and Ice-type attacker.

Best of luck, fellow trainers, to all of those preparing for an hour of Team GO Rocket battles in Pokémon GO tonight!