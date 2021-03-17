Today Is Therian Forme Thundurus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Therian Forme Thundurus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM through 7 PM, Therian Thundurus will take over most gyms in the game with raids running the full length of the hour. With our tips, you can maximize your gameplay and take full advantage of this new Forme of Thundurus while it's here.

Our tips for Therian Forme Thundurus Raid Hour include:

Therian Forme Thundurus is not available to encounter in its Shiny form during this raid rotation. Sometimes, that keeps Pokémon GO trainers from committing to a lot of raids. Just keep in mind, though, this is shaping up to be a very useful Pokémon, ranking just below Zekrom as the second top Electric-type attacker in the game. You're going to want to catch a good one!

The updates made to Candy XL guarantee Candy XL from Legendary Raids, so the more you raid this alternate Forme of Thundurus, the higher you'll be able to power up your best Thundurus.

As I say every week, take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event.

Build a team of terrific counters to take down Therian Forme Thundurus with Bleeding Cool's raid guide.

Now, if you limit the amount of Raid Passes you buy, just be aware that tomorrow is the first-ever Mega Raid Hour. The current Mega Raid pool features Abomasnow, Houndoom, and the new arrival, Mega Manectric.