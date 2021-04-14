Today Is Therian Landorus Raid Hour #1 in Pokémon GO

Today is Therian Forme Landorus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Therian Forme Landorus will be available to battle in Tier Five Raids at most gyms in the game. With these tips, Pokémon trainers can maximize their experience during Raid Hour.

Our full tips for Therian Forme Landorus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO is:

Take advantage of the hype. It's going to be much easier to find larger raid parties and random lobbies during this raid hour than it will be during next week's. That's become Therian Forme Landorus came out yesterday, so there are going to be many trainers still excited about a new addition to the raid pool. The bigger the raid party, the faster you can defeat raid bosses in Pokémon GO.

Build a team in advance! Don't use Niantic's recommended counters in Pokémon GO. Those prioritize defense while you want to prioritize attack. Use our top counters guide for Therian Forme Landorus to pick the best team, but do be aware… the very best Landorus counters are Ice-types, and Landorus has moves that will knock them out quickly. Remember, though, that even though your team is getting K.O.ed, the way to beat raids in Pokémon GO is DPS: damage per second. Even though Ice-types may fall to some Landorus moves, they will do more damage in a shorter amount of time than other Pokémon.

If you are raiding with a group and the group is moving to the next battle before you've caught your encounter, you'll sometimes have to make the hard call to flee from your Legendary Pokémon. This is a risk because while you can sometimes return to a raid after fleeing if you're there in person, you're out of luck if the raid ends. The best way to determine whether or not you should flee in order to make a new raid is by knowing the Pokémon's IVs so you can see if you have something worth catching on your hands. Therian Forme Landorus's 100% IV CP is 2241 in standard weather and 2801 in boosted weather.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!