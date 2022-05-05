Togekiss Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

During the current Pokémon Air Adventures event in Pokémon GO, there are three special Tier Three raids featuring species themed to the event. This event is unusual in that it is only focusing on Tier Three and Tier Six (the new Mega Legendary tieir) and not Tier One, which isn't impacted by this event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Togekiss in Tier Three raids.

Top Togekiss Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Togekiss counters as such:

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Gengar (Lick, Sludge Bomb)

Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Beedrill (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Togekiss with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Togekiss will take one trainers minimum to take it down. Your best bet in order to pull this off as a solo Trainer is to invest in Shadow Metagross, which is the top overall Metal-type counter.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Togekiss is an evolved species, your best bet is to attempt using Pinap Berries first.

Shiny Odds

Togekiss cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Togekiss, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Togepi.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!