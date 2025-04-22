Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Midwest Games, Moth Atlas, Tombwater

Tombwater Launches All-New Free Demo On Steam

The 2D souls-like action RPG Tombwater announced a new free demo is out on Steam, offering up a small sample of the game to try out

Indie game developer Moth Atlas and publisher Midwest Games have launched a new demo for the game Tombwater today. If you haven't check out the game yet, this is a a 2D souls-like action RPG in which you play a lone gunman who happens upon a Wild West town that is plagued by Eldritch monsters, made by the awesome devs who brought you Ocean's Heart, one of our favorite titles in the past several years. We have more details on the game and the latest trailer here, as the demo is available right now on PC via Steam.

Tombwater

Enter Tombwater, where shadows roam and whispers echo from deep within the abandoned silver mines. This is no longer a town where people live, but a town where people die. A once-thriving community, now a shell of what it was, its people have been gripped by the tendrils of bleak madness. Step into the well-worn cowboots of a lone gunslinger, drawn to the eerie, decaying streets by the disappearance of Sheriff Elliott Flintwood — your only friend in a town lost to the abyss. Uncover the truth, face the terrors lurking in the depths, and confront what festers within the heart of Tombwater.

Play as a lone gunslinger who arrives in the accursed ghost town in search of a lost friend. The residents of the once-prosperous mining town have been afflicted by madness. Monsters and horrors roam the streets and there are few souls remaining with a sound mind. If the eldritch beasts of the town can be overcome– there may be hope yet for Tombwater. Dash and slash your way through combat against unsettling eldritch beasts. Utilize an arsenal of firearms, blades, spells, apothecary items, and charms to develop your own playstyle to fight against the madness. You can strike with a cavalry saber before dashing away to cast a spell, or you may prefer to equip a flame-imbued shotgun and a heavy mining pickaxe.

