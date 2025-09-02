Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Midwest Games, Moth Atlas, Tombwater

Tombwater Releases New Trailer With November Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for the 2D souls-like action RPG Tombwater, as the developers have given it a proper release date

Indie game developer Moth Atlas and publisher Midwest Games have confirmed the official release date for their next game, Tombwater. In case you haven't checked it out yet, this is a 2D souls-like action RPG created by Max Mraz and Jake Wagner. Mraz already has an RPG pedigree after having made Ocean's Heart and Yarntown, the latter being a "demake" of Bloodborne, which serves as a direct predecessor to Tombwater. The team dropped a new trailer, which you can see above, confirming the game will be out on Steam on November 12, 2025.

Tombwater

Enter Tombwater, where shadows roam and whispers echo from deep within the abandoned silver mines. This is no longer a town where people live, but a town where people die. A once-thriving community, now a shell of what it was, its people have been gripped by the tendrils of bleak madness. Step into the well-worn cowboots of a lone gunslinger, drawn to the eerie, decaying streets by the disappearance of Sheriff Elliott Flintwood — your only friend in a town lost to the abyss. Uncover the truth, face the terrors lurking in the depths, and confront what festers within the heart of Tombwater.

Play as a lone gunslinger who arrives in the accursed ghost town in search of a lost friend. The residents of the once-prosperous mining town have been afflicted by madness. Monsters and horrors roam the streets and there are few souls remaining with a sound mind. If the eldritch beasts of the town can be overcome– there may be hope yet for Tombwater. Dash and slash your way through combat against unsettling eldritch beasts. Utilize an arsenal of firearms, blades, spells, apothecary items, and charms to develop your own playstyle to fight against the madness. You can strike with a cavalry saber before dashing away to cast a spell, or you may prefer to equip a flame-imbued shotgun and a heavy mining pickaxe.

